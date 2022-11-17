After defeating Reagan for a bi-district title last week, New Braunfels (8-3 overall, 4-1 in district) will face Westlake in the area round Friday.
The contest was emotional after junior quarterback Leighton Adams was injured the night before the game, falling from a utility pole after being electrocuted. Head coach Glenn Mangold had to inform the team the following morning.
“To deliver any bad news like that, it’s tough,” head coach Glenn Mangold said. “You just try to give the kids the facts as best you can… That was tough information [for the team] to hear… Then trying to organize your thoughts and separate those for a couple of hours to concentrate on football. That takes a lot of character and concentration on their part, and I tip my hat to those guys.”
In Adams’ absence, sophomore quarterback Clayton Namken filled the role on short notice.
“I was super proud of him,” Mangold said. “He checked the plays for us and got us out of bad plays — potential bad plays the normal fan doesn’t notice. To be able to do that and be in the backup role all year just shows how well he prepared himself each week.”
This Friday’s contest will be a rematch of last season’s area matchup, where the Chaparrals defeated the Unicorns 70-7 on their way to winning their third straight state title.
The Chaps’ (11-0 overall, 8-0 in District 26-6A) offense has averaged 402.4 yards per game and 47.8 points per game.
Through seven games, junior quarterback Paxton Land has a 151.1 passer rating, completing 74.4% of his passes for 1,377 yards and 16 touchdowns with no picks.
The Chaps’ ground game has also been strong this year, averaging 203.6 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry for 43 touchdowns. Junior running back Jack Kayser has led the pack with 1,125 yards and 19 touchdowns.
On defense, Westlake has been all-around solid, only allowing 9.8 points per game, with 32 sacks, 72 tackles for loss and 22 turnovers.
“It’s gonna be a four-quarter game, and we gotta battle,” Mangold said. “It’s gonna take everything we got to go out there and get the win, but it can be done.”
Kickoff will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.
