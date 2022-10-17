SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels got its first district win of 2022, beating East Central 35-13 on Friday night.
After suffering a 42-24 loss to Steele in their previous contest, the Unicorns (4-3 overall, 1-1 in district) bounced back, placing a larger focus on starting strong offensively — and with their holding the Hornets to under 200 total yards.
The Hornets were first on the board, hitting a 23-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.
The Unicorns responded with a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Leighton Adams to junior wideout Lance Beeghley to take a 7-3 near the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was all New Braunfels, as Adams hit Beeghley again for an 8-yard touchdown, followed by a 40-yard score to senior wide receiver Landon Marsh.
The Unicorns ended the first half with a 21-3 lead.
The Hornets got the lone score of the third quarter with a 19-yard field goal. They finally scored a touchdown early in the fourth via a 2-yard run from junior quarterback Austin Vivier, making it a one-score game, 21-13.
The Unicorns answered quickly on the next drive with a 45-yard connection from Adams to Marsh, extending their lead to 28-13 with 8:13 left.
Later in the quarter, Adams found Beeghley for a 4-yard score, ending the game, 35-13.
Adams finished 9-22 for 166 yards and five touchdowns. Marsh was the top target with five catches, 135 yards and two touchdowns. Beeghley caught three passes, all for touchdowns, for 15 yards.
On the ground, the Unicorns ran 23 times for 98 yards. Junior running back Tyree Johnson took the bulk of the load with 14 carries for 60 yards.
Defensively, New Braunfels had 14 tackles for loss, seven hurries and three sacks.
Senior linebacker Kaden Baerwald had 15 tackles, four tackles for loss and four hurries. Senior defensive back Jacob Redding had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection and an interception.
The Unicorns will now host Clemens on Friday, Oct. 21 at Unicorn Stadium.
