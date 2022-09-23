After two close losses, New Braunfels bounced back to beat Brenham 40-20 in its final non-district game of the season Thursday night at home.
Coming into the game, the Unicorns (3-2) suffered two straight losses versus Canyon, 35-32, and to Weiss, 49-42 in OT.
Eager to improve after the defeats, New Braunfels’ offense took control of the game early and held on for the remainder of the contest.
The Unicorns scored on their first three drives for a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Junior quarterback Leighton Adams connected with junior wide receiver Lance Beeghley for an 11-yard touchdown, followed by a 45-yard field goal and a 40-yard field goal by senior kicker Kade Wenzel.
The Cubs got their first score in the second quarter, with senior quarterback Rylan Wooten rolling out to find sophomore running back Keith Crawford in the end zone.
New Braunfels followed that up with 20 unanswered points. Wenzel kicked a 33-yard field goal, and Adams threw his second and third touchdowns of the night to senior wide receivers Landon Marsh and Elijah Gonzalez. That gave the Unicorns a 30-7 lead going into halftime.
Wenzel made a 33-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Unicorns went up 33-7.
The Cubs got another score on the next drive, as Wooten hit senior wide receiver Reid Robinson for a 13-yard TD, cutting the lead to 33-14.
The Unicorns got their final score of the night when senior running back Mteule Pettes got a goal-line touchdown for a 40-14 lead.
With 2:22 left in the game, Wooten ran in for a 9-yard touchdown for the game’s final score, and the ensuing 2-point try failed.
Adams went 18-29 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Vantz Mills had a breakout game with five catches for 110 yards.
The Unicorns ran 30 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Tyree Johnson took the bulk of the touches, rushing 14 times for 58 yards.
The Unicorns’ defense stepped up, only allowing the Cubs to get 277 yards in the game. The unit also had 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
New Braunfels will have a bye next week but will start District 27-6A play at Steele on Friday, Oct. 7 in Cibolo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.