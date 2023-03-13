CONVERSE — In its final regular season contest, New Braunfels boys soccer tied 1-1 with Judson on the road Friday night.
Ending district play with three straight draws, the Unicorns (8-6-6 overall, 5-1-4 in district) finish as the runner-up in District 27-6A.
Senior Christian Cadena scored the Unicorns’ only goal off an assist from senior Ethan Keresztes.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played 73 minutes, grabbing three saves and allowing one goal. Junior Heyden Collier played seven minutes and had one save.
The Unicorns will turn their attention to the UIL playoffs as they will face the No. 3 seed from District 28-6A in the bi-district round from March 23-25.
Canyon clinches playoff spot
On Friday, Canyon boys soccer earned its 16th straight playoff berth, defeating Seguin 8-0.
The Cougars (11-8-2 overall, 8-4-1 in district) have solidified a top four finish in District 26-5A standings, sitting in fourth place.
Junior midfielder Cade Polson finished the match with a hat trick. Alejandro Garcia was second on the team with two goals.
Senior defender Anthony Ordonez, junior midfielder Cameron Griffin and Jimmy Parrales each scored one goal.
Senior defender Baden Arrieta provided a match-high three assists. Griffin, Ordonez, Polson and junior forward Danny Arvallo each dished out one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Niko Sellers played the full 80 minutes, grabbing three saves and allowing no goals.
The Cougars will close out the regular season on the road against Wagner. Canyon won the last matchup 4-1 on Feb. 17. Kickoff is at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 in San Antonio.
In the playoffs, the Cougars will face District 25-5A’s Rouse in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
