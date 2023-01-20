In an anticipated District 27-6A showdown, New Braunfels defeated Clemens in a 55-53 thriller Friday night.
Both teams fought tooth and nail throughout the matchup as neither team allowed easy buckets, forcing the Unicorns to capitalize off late-game takeaways, contentious points in the paint and the free-throw line.
The victory leaves the Unicorns (23-3 overall, 3-0) undefeated in district play, having won three straight contests.
Before the matchup began, the Unicorns welcomed Julian Escobedo, a third-grader from Lamar Elementary, as an honorary captain for the game, and he was recognized in front of the home crowd.
It capped off a series of experiences for Escobedo, who got to practice with the team on Wednesday, running drills and joining the layup line while also receiving some Unicorns gear and a signed basketball from the players and coaching staff.
It was a wholesome moment preceding a physical, contentious battle on the court.
The game started knotted up at 6-6 before the Unicorns put up a 6-2 run, capped off by a putback layup from senior center Edward Harrell.
The Buffaloes did not fret as they drove into the lane, scoring five unanswered points and taking the lead 13-12 to close the first quarter.
Struggling to find open looks around the perimeter in the first, the Unicorns focused on scoring points in the paint and from the free-throw line.
Having to fight on both sides of the court, the Unicorns kept up with the Buffaloes for the back-and-forth second quarter.
Down three with 1:17 left, New Braunfels tied the game at 27-27 at the half via a layup from senior shooting guard Carter Lewis and a free throw from junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley.
The Unicorns had a tougher time in the third quarter, being down as much as 38-29, but they closed the quarter down 40-39 after scoring six-straight points.
They got back the lead with 5:15 left to play as Carter Lewis converted on a three-point play, getting fouled while making a layup and sinking the free-throw attempt. They led by as much as eight points, 50-42, but sloppy defense allowed the Buffaloes to make it a one-score game at 50-47.
A dunk by Harrell with 1:19 left extended the lead to 52-47. But the Unicorns allowed a three-point play on a foul, making it a 52-50 game with 0:36 on the clock.
In a make-or-break moment, the Unicorns avoided deciding the contest off free throws, as they threw a full-court pass to Beeghley off the inbound pass for an easy layup and a 54-50 advantage with 0:18 left. The gutsy play provided enough cushion for the win.
Beeghley led the team with 15 points, followed by Lewis with 12 and Harrell with 10.
The Unicorns will rematch with the Buffaloes in the second round of district Tuesday, Feb. 7 on the road at Clemens High School in Schertz.
Until then, the Unicorns will head on the road to play San Marcos in a battle for first place in district standings at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
