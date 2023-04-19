CIBOLO — In the third contest between the two teams, New Braunfels baseball fell to Steele 7-4 on the road Tuesday night, losing the season series 2-1.
With the loss, the Unicorns (12-13-2 overall, 7-5 in district) fall to fourth place in District 27-6A standings.
First baseman Cade Minus was the only Unicorn with multiple hits (2-4). He, along with right fielder Luke Holt, Luke Alley and Josh Lile, each had one RBI.
Pitcher Nolan Moore took the loss through 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs (six earned) while walking four batters and striking out three.
The Unicorns will face East Central in the third matchup between the two squads. New Braunfels won the first contest in a 9-0 shutout on March 21 before getting a taste of its own medicine, falling 8-0 on March 24.
The third game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 on the road at East Central High School in San Antonio.
