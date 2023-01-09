On Friday, New Braunfels lost its first game in nearly a month as it fell to St. Michael’s in a 70-63 bout.
The loss is the Unicorns’ first since falling to Rouse on Dec. 9, 2022, snapping their seven-game win streak. Prior to the defeat, New Braunfels (20-3) won 19 of its last 20 contests.
Senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler led the Unicorns with 15 points, followed by senior Jacob Redding and junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley with 11 points each.
Senior shooting guard Carter Lewis rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 10 points. Senior center Edward Harrell had eight points.
The Unicorns will begin District 27-6A play on the road against Steele at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Steele High School in Cibolo.
NB girls win 1st district game
SAN MARCOS — In its first district contest of the season, New Braunfels defeated San Marcos 46-41 on the road Friday.
The win ends the Unicorns’ two-game losing streak, improving their record to 14-12 overall with the lone District 27-6A win.
The contest itself was a back-and-forth defensive battle where the Unicorns only held a slim 29-28 lead at the end of the third quarter. They managed to outscore the Rattlers 17-13 in the final period for the win.
Three Unicorns scored in double-figures on the evening. Senior Heidi Alba led the team with 16 points, followed by junior point guard Chloe Montanez with 11 and junior shooting guard Bailey Fuller with 10.
The Unicorns will return home to host Judson in their next district contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at New Braunfels High School.
