CORPUS CHRISTI — After a historic run, New Braunfels’ 2023 softball season has come to an end.
In their first appearance in the regional semifinals since 2005, the Unicorns fell to San Benito in a three-game series, 2-1.
The team dropped game one 9-7 Thursday and won game two 12-9 Friday before losing the series finale 11-1 Saturday.
In the series opener, the Unicorns put up two runs in the bottom of the first for a slim 2-1 lead before the Greyhounds popped off for four runs in the top of the third.
Down 5-2, the Unicorns got two runs back as junior first base Grace Simons and senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen each had an RBI single in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, respectively, making it a 5-4 contest.
However, the Greyhounds responded by scoring a run in the top of the sixth and three more in the seventh for a 9-4 advantage.
New Braunfels scored three runs in the final frame but could not come back.
In game two, the Unicorns trailed 2-0, but they answered with 11 runs through the third, fourth and fifth innings for an 11-5 lead and enough cushion for the win.
Peitersen, Simons and sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer each had multiple RBIs, with Peitersen and Myer leading the team with three apiece.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard picked up the win the circle.
In game three, New Braunfels trailed 1-0 through most of the game, but the Greyhounds put up four runs in the top of the fourth and six more in the top of the seventh for the blowout victory.
The Unicorns finish the year 24-15 overall, winning their first district championship since 2012 and ending as Region IV-6A UIL semifinalists.
