SCHERTZ — After pulling three straight home victories, New Braunfels boys basketball fell to Clemens Tuesday night in a 50-46 contest.
The last time both teams faced each other, the Unicorns came out with a slim 55-53 home victory on Jan. 20.
The Unicorns started the game with a 7-1 run and finished the first quarter ahead 11-7. They increased the cushion in the second, ending the first half leading 20-14.
Out of the break, the Buffaloes fought back in the third, tying the game at 20-20. Although the Unicorns earned back the advantage, the Buffaloes were at their heels, down 28-27.
New Braunfels responded with a 7-1 run, bringing the score to 35-28. They led by as much as 39-31 in the fourth quarter.
Clemens came back to tie the game multiple times in the quarter at 39-39, 41-41 and 43-43. A bucket by senior Jacob Redding gave New Braunfels its final lead, 45-43.
The Buffaloes went on a 7-1 run to close the game and grab the win.
Senior center Edward Harrell led the Unicorns with 13 points, seconded by Redding and senior point guard JakeRyan Villarreal with nine points each. Senior shooting guard Carter Lewis had eight points.
With the loss, the Unicorns (26-5 overall, 6-2 in district) still sit in second place in District 27-6A, two games behind San Marcos (8-0 in district).
The Unicorns will host San Marcos in a rematch in a Jan. 24 contest, where the Rattlers won 66-54. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at New Braunfels High School.
NB finishes 6th in District 27-6A
New Braunfels girls basketball played its final regular season contest falling to Clemens in a 68-56 battle Tuesday night.
The Unicorns (14-21 overall, 1-9 in district) finish in sixth place in District 27-6A play.
The contest was the Unicorns’ second loss to the Buffaloes of the year, losing 62-53 on Jan. 20.
This time around, the Unicorns trailed 16-11 to close the first quarter, but the Buffaloes piled it on in the second, outscoring their opponent 18-4 for a 34-15 lead at halftime.
Clemens held a 56-34 lead at the end of the third. New Braunfels made a run in the fourth, scoring 22 points, but it was not enough to make up the deficit.
Junior point guard Chloe Montanez led the Unicorns with 15 points, followed by senior small forward Heidi Alba with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.