After defeating Clark 1-0 in the first round of the UIL Class 6A-II playoffs, New Braunfels girls soccer fell to Round Rock Westwood in a 2-1 heartbreaker in the area round Tuesday night.
Although the contest was knotted up 1-1 in the final minute, the Warriors scored a late goal with 58 seconds remaining, ending the Unicorns’ 2023 campaign.
Junior forward Francesca Coronado scored New Braunfels’ lone goal off an assist by senior defender Mattie Taylor.
The score was Coronado’s 23rd goal of the season, a new school record.
Junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo played the first 40 minutes, allowing one score and had four saves. Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Mills played the next 40 minutes, allowing one goal and grabbing three saves.
The Unicorns end the season with an overall record of 16-6-2. They won a District 27-6A championship, going unbeaten (9-0-1), grabbed their first bi-district title since 2018 and finished the year as area qualifiers.
Davenport shuts out La Vernia 6-0 in area
LA VERNIA — After shutting out Lago Vista in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 4A-II playoffs, Davenport girls soccer stuck with the trend, shutting out La Vernia in the area round.
The win gives the Wolves (21-5-2 overall, 9-2-1) their second straight area championship and their 16th shutout of the season.
Sophomore forward Rylee Reisdorph led the team with two goals. Junior defender Jocelyn Arreguin, junior midfielder Emily Chabot, sophomore defender Logan Strong and freshman forward Abby Symon each scored one goal.
Freshman midfielder Emily Wash led the squad with two assists, while junior Frances Vega Serrano had one.
Freshman goalkeeper Isabel Templeman held down the fort, allowing no goals and grabbing six saves.
The Wolves will move forward to the regional quarterfinals, where they will play District 27-4A rival Wimberley.
Both teams met up twice during the regular season. In their last two matchups against the Texans, the Wolves went 1-0-1, tying 2-2 in their first meeting on Feb. 3 and winning in a slim 3-2 contest on Feb. 28.
The third contest is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Hawk Stadium at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
