After finishing its 2023 campaign, winning a program-high 29 games, New Braunfels boys basketball had seven players earn All-District 27-6A honors.
Senior guard Kasen Kreusler (12.1 PPG, 47% FG, 1.2 SPG), senior Jacob Redding (11.3 PPG, 61% FG, 46% 3PT, 6.6 RPG, 1.3 SPG) and junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley (10.6 PPG, 55% FG, 3.2 APG, 6.2 RPG, 2 SPG) made first team all-district. Kreusler’s 95 made 3-pointers are the second-highest season total in school history.
Senior guard Carter Lewis (8.4 PPG, 64% FG, 80% FT, 4.6 RPG) and senior center Edward Harrell (9 PPG, 38% 3PT, 3.1 APG, 7.8 RPG) were second-team selections.
Senior forward Luke Alley (7 PPG, 6.2 RPG) and senior point guard JakeRyan Villarreal (5.6 PPG, 2.4 APG, 1.7 SPG) were honorable mention.
Kreusler and Harrell were also selected to play in the San Antonio Area Association of Basketball Coaches 6A All-Star Game Sunday, April 23.
The Unicorns finished the year 29-6 overall, second in district standings (8-2), won a bi-district title and ended as area qualifiers.
