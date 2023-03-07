On Friday night, New Braunfels girls soccer defeated Clemens in a 3-2 bout, clinching the District 27-6A championship.
The Unicorns are 13-5-2 overall and are undefeated in district play at 7-0-1.
Junior forwards Francesca Coronado and Lorian Lopez and senior midfielder Mackenzie Slater each scored a goal.
Lopez and senior defender Mattie Taylor each provided an assist.
Junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo played 40 minutes, allowed one goal and grabbed three saves. Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Mills played the next 40 with two saves and allowed one goal.
The Unicorns will close the regular season against Judson at home. New Braunfels defeated the Rockets 2-0 in their last meeting on Feb. 21.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Unicorn Stadium.
Unicorn boys soccer ties with Clemens 0-0
SCHERTZ — In a highly-anticipated District 27-6A showdown, New Braunfels boys soccer tied with Clemens 0-0 on the road Friday.
The Unicorns are 8-6-4 overall and currently sit in second place in district standings with a 5-1-2 league record.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played the full 80 minutes, allowing no goals and grabbing eight saves.
The Unicorns will finish their regular season on the road against Judson. In its last meeting on Feb. 21, New Braunfels beat the Rockets 4-1.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 in Converse.
