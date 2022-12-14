KERRVILLE — New Braunfels girls basketball defeated Cornerstone Christian 59-33 Tuesday night.
The performance gives the Unicorns (11-9) their fourth straight victory after initially starting the season 1-6.
Senior Heidi Alba led the Unicorns with 17 points. Junior small forward Anni Keal, senior Avery Levine and junior point guard Chloe Camenisch each had seven points.
The Unicorns will play Marble Falls at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at Marble Falls High School.
Cougars win second game of the season
SAN ANTONIO — Canyon girls basketball opened its first district contest with a win, defeating Veterans Memorial 53-35 on Tuesday night.
It was the Cougars’ second win of the season (2-11). Canyon came into the contest 1-11, having lost eight straight games.
Two Cougars finished with double figures. Senior point guard Emery Black had 12 points, seconded by senior small forward Maggie McFall with 10.
Senior small forward Ella Wommack had eight points. Junior small forwards Hadley Sauceda and Lindsey Molina each had six points.
The Cougars will host Tivy at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Cougar Den.
