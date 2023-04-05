SAN MARCOS — In its first game of the two-game district series, New Braunfels baseball fell to San Marcos in an 8-7 contest Tuesday night.
Down 8-3, the Unicorns rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning to bring the game within one score, but they could not overcome the deficit.
The Unicorns had 12 hits in 33 at-bats (.363) compared to the Rattlers’ five hits in 18 at-bats (.277).
Catcher Clayton Namken, shortstop David Chandler and second baseman Kolby Leita each had two hits.
Namken had a game-high three RBIs, followed by first baseman Cade Minus with two. Shortstop David Chandler scored three runs, and center fielder Ryder Rutledge had two.
Chandler, Rutledge and Cole Tavarez each stole one base.
Pitcher Nolan Moore played 3 2/3, allowing five hits and six runs (one earned) while striking out two batters and walking five. Pitcher Wyatt Edwards came in for relief for the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and two runs while striking out two batters and walking two.
The Unicorns drop to 10-11-2 overall and 5-3 in District 27-6A play, setting them two games behind San Marcos for first place in league standings.
Both squads will finish out the series at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at New Braunfels High School.
NB takes down EC 3-2
In its second matchup in the series, New Braunfels softball defeated East Central 3-2 Tuesday night.
The win evens out the season series 1-1, as the Unicorns recovered from their 8-2 loss to the Hornets on March 13.
The Unicorns improve to 15-12 overall and sit atop District 27-6A standings with a 5-2 league record.
In the contest, New Braunfels scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning as junior first base Grace Simons hit a three-run homer, providing the team adequate cushion. The Unicorns had four hits through 22 at-bats (.181).
Simons, sophomore left fielder Mikayla Wilson, senior right fielder Lily Warren and senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen each had one hit.
Simons, Peitersen and sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz scored each of the Unicorns’ runs. Peitersen led the unit with two stolen bases.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard let up seven hits and two runs (one earned) while walking two batters and striking out one.
The Unicorns head on the road to play Clemens, completing the season series. New Braunfels grabbed a 10-0 victory in game one of the season matchup on March 21.
Game two will start a 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
