CONVERSE — In its regular season finale Friday, New Braunfels softball defeated Judson in an 11-0 shutout.
With the win, the Unicorns (17-13 overall, 7-3 in district) secured a co-District 27-6A championship alongside East Central (18-9 overall, 7-3 in district).
As for the contest, the Unicorns dominated the Rockets, sweeping them 2-0 in the season series.
Junior first baseman Grace Simons went 3-4, hitting a double with three RBIs and scoring one run. Sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer was 2-3, hitting a double with three RBIs. Sophomore Mikayla Wilson was 2-3, scoring two runs. Senior Lily Warren was 2-3, scoring a game-high three runs. Sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz was 2-3, hitting a double and scoring two runs.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard picked up the win, playing five innings and allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three batters.
With New Braunfels and East Central finishing the regular seasons tied for first place, both squads will face off in a game to determine playoff seeding.
The contest is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
