In its annual meeting, New Braunfels boys basketball defeated cross-town rival Canyon Friday night 69-41 for its fifth straight win.
The blowout victory brings the Unicorns to a 15-2 record, having won 14 of their last 15 games. The Cougars drop to 5-15, losing 13 of their previous 14 games.
The contest started as a physical and competitive bout, with the Unicorns holding a slim 15-14 lead late in the first quarter.
New Braunfels finished the period up 22-14, with a 7-0 run via a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw from senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler.
Despite the deficit, the Cougars managed to stall the Unicorns’ momentum as both teams did not score for the first 2:30 of the second quarter.
New Braunfels fought for its first double-digit lead at 30-17 with 2:17 left in the first half. An 8-3 run propelled the team off layups from senior small forward Luke Alley, junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley, senior center Edward Harrell, and a pair of free throws from senior Jacob Redding.
The Cougars responded, scoring seven of the following 10 points, five of which came from sophomore shooting guard Harry Hassman, bringing it to single-digits at 33-24 near the half-minute mark.
A dunk from Harrell in the final seconds of the half electrified the crowd, with the Unicorns up 35-24.
The Unicorns carried the momentum on an 8-0 series to open up the third quarter, taking a 43-24 lead. Beeghley scored five points in that span.
The Cougars fought back for the rest of the quarter, but New Braunfels was up 54-34 entering the fourth.
Although the Unicorns all but put the game away, they continued to pile on in the fourth with a 12-2 series, giving them an astonishing 29-point lead at 66-37 with 2:41 left in the game. They played conservatively to close out the game.
Kreusler led both teams with 16 points and hit five 3-pointers. Alley was second on the team with 14 points, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Beeghley had 11 points on the night.
JakeRyan Villarreal and Edward Harrell each had six points.
For Canyon, senior guard Keelan Harris led the squad as its lone double-digit scorer with 13 points, seven of which came in the third quarter.
Senior guard Beck Hudson, sophomore guard Jude Muckenfuss and sophomore Roman McFall each had six points.
The Unicorns will be back on the court for the Bay City Tournament starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Bay City. The Cougars will host Carrizo Springs at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Cougar Den.
