In the first round of the Class 6A baseball playoffs, New Braunfels fell to San Antonio Johnson in a two-game sweep last week.
The series loss ends the Unicorns’ season, losing game one 2-0 Friday and game two 5-1 Saturday.
In game one, the contest was tied at 0-0 through the first four innings, but the Jaguars squeaked out runs in the tops of the fifth and seventh innings, going ahead 2-0.
The Unicorns had a final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh, but they failed to score twice with runners in scoring position.
In game two, the Unicorns held a 1-0 lead through four innings, but the Jaguars put up five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
In its next two at-bats, New Braunfels had two of its runners stranded in the top of the sixth and went down in order in the top of the seventh, ending the game.
The Unicorns conclude their 2023 campaign as bi-district qualifiers with a 14-16-2 overall record, tied for a second-place finish in District 27-6A standings (9-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.