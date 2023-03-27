SAN ANTONIO — In the bi-district round of the UIL 6A-II playoffs, New Braunfels girls soccer took down San Antonio Clark 1-0 Thursday night.
With the win, the Unicorns (16-5-2 overall, 9-0-1 in district) grab a bi-district title, moving on to the area round. They are sporting a five-game win streak.
Junior forward Francesca Coronado scored the contest’s lone goal, assisted by junior defender Rayden Cranford.
Junior Autumn Lugo and sophomore Payton Mills held down the fort for the team, not allowing a goal. Lugo played the first 40 minutes with five saves, and Mills played the next 40, grabbing two saves.
The Unicorns will host Round Rock Westwood, the No. 3 seed in District 25-6A, in the area round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Unicorn Stadium.
NB boys end year in bi-district
After finishing the regular season as the No. 2 seed from District 27-6A, New Braunfels boys soccer fell to Brandeis 4-1 in the bi-district round of the playoffs Friday night.
The loss ends the Unicorns’ (8-7-6 overall, 5-1-4 in district) season.
New Braunfels trailed 2-1 through the first half, but the Broncos scored another pair of unanswered goals in the second, grabbing the win.
Freshman midfielder Ryder Mosqueda scored the Unicorns’ lone goal off an assist from sophomore Alexis Velez.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played the full 80 minutes, allowing four goals and grabbing six saves.
The Unicorns finish the year as bi-district qualifiers.
