Despite being down in the final inning, New Braunfels baseball came back to defeat Clemens 5-4 in the series opener Wednesday night.
The Unicorns were behind 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs. With a pair of RBI singles from center fielder Ryder Rutledge and second baseman Kolby Leita, shortstop David Chandler played hero in the contest, hitting a walk-off two-RBI single for the win.
He led the squad with two hits and two RBIs. Catcher Clayton Namken scored the contest’s only home run in the first inning.
Pitcher Wyatt Edwards got the win, knocking out batters in order in the top of the seventh.
The win gives the Unicorns a 9-9-2 overall record and a 4-2 record in District 27-6A play.
Both teams will close out the series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
NB defeats Judson 7-2
Concluding the first round of district play, New Braunfels softball defeated Judson 7-2 at home.
The victory is the Unicorns’ (14-12 overall, 4-1 in district) third straight as they sit atop District 27-6A standings.
The Unicorns had control of the contest from start to finish, not allowing a run until the sixth inning.
The team had 12 hits in 27 at-bats (.444). Senior right fielder Lily Warren, senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen, sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz and sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer led the Unicorns with two hits each.
Sophomore left fielder Mikayla Wilson led with three RBI, seconded by Myer and junior first base Grace Simons each had two RBI.
Junior Mackenzie Gaspard pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out five batters and walking three.
The Unicorns will start the second round of district play against Steele for the second time this season. New Braunfels won the last matchup 6-5 on March 7.
This time, the Unicorns will host at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at New Braunfels High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.