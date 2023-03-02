AUSTIN — In an early season non-district contest against a formidable Westlake squad, New Braunfels baseball came out on top 4-2 Saturday night.
In the contest, senior left-handed pitcher Matthew Netardus played four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and only one run against the No. 2-ranked Chaps.
In the seventh inning, junior outfielder Ryder Rutledge hit a two-RBI single, giving the Unicorns the lead. The team held for the win.
The Unicorns will continue in the Raising Cane’s/Comal Classic Tournament on March 3 against Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. and Marshall at 2 p.m. at New Braunfels High School.
NB softball tops Clark
CONVERSE — Continuing its non-district schedule, New Braunfels softball defeated Clark 5-4 in a five-inning contest Thursday at the Judson East Central Tournament.
The Unicorns (7-9 overall) were down 4-2 but rallied with three runs in the fifth to grab the victory.
Senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen went 1-2 at bat, hitting a two-run homer. Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard went 2-3, scoring one run and an RBI. Junior first base Grace Simons went 1-2 for the day but led the team with three RBIs off a double.
Gaspard pitched all five innings, allowing eight hits, four earned runs, five walks and striking out five batters.
The Unicorns will continue to play in the Judson East Central Tournament. They will play a doubleheader Friday, March 3 against Lake Belton at 8:30 a.m. at Judson High School in Converse and Bishop at 2:30 p.m. at East Central High School in San Antonio.
