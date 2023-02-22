BOERNE — Senior Kasen Kreusler tied a game-high total with 13 points and was one of four Unicorns to finish in double figures as New Braunfels outdueled San Antonio Brandeis 61-51 Tuesday night at Champion High School.
The Unicorns (29-4 overall) grabbed a slim 12-8 lead after the opening period of the Class 6A bi-district playoff contest, but the Broncos (19-13 overall) rallied to take a 23-22 lead at halftime.
Head coach David Brawner’s team began to heat up in the third and fourth periods, as the Unicorns erupted for 39 points during the last 16 minutes of play.
Kruesler, as he has all season, led the scoring effort and tied Brandeis top scorer Parker Haws.
However, it was New Braunfels’ depth that proved to be the difference. Edward Harrell added 11 points, while Lance Beeghley and Carter Lewis each provided 10 points.
Jacob Redding (eight points), Luke Alley (five points) and Jakeryan Villarreal (four points) rounded out the Unicorns’ scoring on the night.
New Braunfels advances to face Buda Johnson Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Hays High School in Buda.
