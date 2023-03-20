In its first foray into District 27-6A series play, New Braunfels baseball split its two-game matchup 1-1 with Steele.
After winning the first contest 5-0 on the road, the Unicorns (7-8-2 overall, 2-1 in district) fell 5-4 to end the week.
In the first game, the Unicorns took a significant lead early in the ballgame, scoring off consecutive two-RBI singles from shortstop David Chandler and catcher Clayton Namken for a 4-0 advantage. They got a final run in the top of the fourth, holding on for the win.
Pitcher Nolan Moore got the win through 6 2/3 innings, striking out six batters while only allowing two hits and zero runs.
The Unicorns hosted the second contest but could not replicate the impressive start of the first. Instead, the team trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
New Braunfels responded in the frame with a two-run homer from first baseman Cade Minus on a line drive to right field, cutting the deficit to 5-3.
The Unicorns cut the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh off an RBI double from Luke Holt with two outs. Their hopes for a win were dashed as they were struck out in the next at-bat, ending the game.
Pitcher Matthew Netardus took the loss, pitching 3 1/3 innings. He had four strikeouts while allowing seven hits, five earned runs and walking two batters. Pitcher Wyatt Edwards played the remaining 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, zero runs and striking out one batter.
The Unicorns will head on the road to play the first of two games against East Central on the road. The game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at East Central High School in San Antonio.
