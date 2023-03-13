KERRVILLE — In its weekend appearance at the Kerrville Tournament, New Braunfels baseball went 1-3 in the event.
Although the Unicorns struggled with losses to Tivy and Corpus Christi Ray on Thursday and Calallen on Friday, they returned on Saturday to defeat Eagle Pass.
Against the Antlers, the Unicorns were tied 2-2 midway through the sixth, but Tivy scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to win 5-2.
Later in the day versus the Texans, the game got away from the Unicorns early, and they fell 7-1. The next day, it was a similar affair as New Braunfels lost to the Wildcats 7-3.
The Unicorns returned Saturday and dominated the Eagles 10-5. New Braunfels took control early with an 8-0 start in the first inning and led by as much as 10-0 to end the third.
New Braunfels let up five runs in the final two innings, but the Unicorns held on for the win.
The Unicorns will play Steele at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Steele High School.
Unicorns fall to Hornets 8-2
SAN ANTONIO — After shutting out Gonzales on Friday, New Braunfels softball fell to East Central 8-2 in a district contest on Monday.
The loss ends the Unicorns’ three-game win streak. New Braunfels is 10-12 overall and 1-1 in district play.
In the contest, the Unicorns took a 2-0 lead at the top of the second with runs from sophomore left fielder Mikayla Wilson and sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz.
The Hornets responded in the bottom of the inning with four runs for a 4-2 lead. They continued scoring, with one run in the third and three in the fourth for an 8-2 lead. East Central held on for the win.
Wilson went 1-3, scoring one run and hitting an RBI. Cruz was 1-1, scoring one run and was walked twice.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard played 3 1/3 innings, striking out two batters, walking four and allowing seven earned runs. Senior Kaitlyn Galindo pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed two hits, struck out one batter and did not let up a run.
New Braunfels will rematch against the Hornets later in the season on April 4 at home.
The Unicorns will be back on the field next week against Clemens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at New Braunfels softball field.
