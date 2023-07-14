New Braunfels ISD announced Thursday the hiring of Jacob Wertz as the new head wrestling coach at New Braunfels High School.
Wertz will also join the school as an assistant football coach and a history teacher.
“I look forward to working with the outstanding student-athletes in NBISD, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with one of the many great athletic programs the district has to offer,” he said.
With total nine years of coaching under his belt, Wertz’s experience is varied, as he was involved with the wrestling, football, powerlifting, track and basketball teams at his previous jobs.
Most recently, he worked at Lockhart High School as a co-offensive coordinator on the football team and the head girls powerlifting coach.
Wertz has coached football at each school he has worked since 2014. He was previously the head wrestling coach at North Forrest High School from 2015-17.
“Coach Wertz is an outstanding young coach,” NBISD Athletic Director Jim Streety said. “He brings head wrestling coaching experience to the table and will do a great job continuing to develop our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.