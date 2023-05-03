In the bi-district round of the playoffs, New Braunfels softball swept San Antonio Lee 2-0 over the weekend.
The Unicorns (20-13 overall, 8-3 in district) shut out the Volunteers 12-0 on Friday before taking the series via a 13-3 win on Saturday.
In game one, junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard was 2-4 with two RBIs and one run. Senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen was 2-2, scoring two runs with two RBIs. Sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz was 2-3 with two RBIs, two doubles and three runs. Sophomore catcher Aubrey Meyer hit 1-3 with two RBIs and a run.
Senior right fielder Lily Warren had three stolen bases.
Gaspard threw a no-hitter through five innings, striking out two batters and walking five.
In game two, Cruz was 4-4, hitting three doubles with three RBIs and three runs. Peitersen was 2-3 with three RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. Gaspard hit 2-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Sophomore Mikayla Wilson picked up the win in the circle through three innings, allowing four hits, three hits and a walk while striking out two batters.
The Unicorns will advance to the area round against Vista Ridge in a three-game series. Game one is at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 and game two is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5. The time and site of a potential game three is yet to be determined.
Rattlers shut out NB
SAN MARCOS — In its final regular season contest, New Braunfels baseball fell to San Marcos 7-0 Friday.
The loss completes a 3-0 season sweep, as the Rattlers defeated the Unicorns (14-14-2 overall, 9-6 in district) 8-7 on April 4 and 4-2 on April 8.
Being down 2-0 through most of the game, the Rattlers put up five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Unicorns could only manage three hits through 24 at-bats.
Pitcher Luke Holt picked up the loss at the mound through 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits, seven runs (six earned) and three walks while striking out seven batters.
The Unicorns will face San Antonio Johnson in a best-of-three series in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday and Saturday. Game one is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at New Braunfels High School. Game two is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Northeast Sports Park in San Antonio. If needed, game three will start 30 minutes after game two.
