SAN MARCOS — Continuing through its district schedule, New Braunfels softball defeated San Marcos 7-2 on the road Friday night.
The Unicorns have won five of their last six contests, breaking past .500 with a 13-12 overall record. They are tied for first place (3-1) in District 27-6A with East Central and Judson.
Sophomore catcher Aubrey Meyer and sophomore Mikayla Wilson were both 2-3 from the plate, each recording an RBI and a run. Junior first base Grace Simons scored a team-high two runs.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard played a complete game, allowing four hits and two runs, walking five batters and striking out four.
The Unicorns will host Steele in the first matchup between the two this season at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at New Braunfels High School.
NB splits series 1-1 with EC
After winning the first game, 9-0, earlier in the week, New Braunfels baseball fell to East Central in an 8-0 shutout in game two Friday night, splitting the series 1-1.
The Unicorns drop below .500 with an 8-9-2 overall record and are 3-2 in District 27-6A play.
In the contest, the Hornets had 13 hits in 31 at-bats (.419), while New Braunfels could only muster two hits through 23 at-bats (.086).
Pitcher Zane Johnson picked up the loss through 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out three batters.
The Unicorns will continue their series against Clemens on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, March 28 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
