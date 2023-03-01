SAN ANTONIO — Continuing in the second round of district play, New Braunfels girls soccer defeated East Central in a 4-0 road shutout Tuesday night.
It is the Unicorns’ (12-5-2 overall, 6-0-1 in district) second win over the Hornets after they beat them 5-1 on Feb. 10. They sit in first place in District 27-6A play.
Junior forward Francesca Coronado, senior forward Bella Castilleja, junior forward Hannah Sanchez and Alaina Fugate each scored one goal.
Junior forward Lorian Lopez, senior defender Mattie Taylor, senior midfielder Mackenzie Slater and junior forward Abby Allen each provided one assist.
With 14 assists, Lopez is now the Unicorns’ single-season leader in assists.
Junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo played 40 minutes with one save, and sophomore Payton Mills played the final 40 with three saves. Neither allowed a goal.
The Unicorns will play Clemens for the second time this season after beating the Buffaloes 4-2 earlier this season on Feb. 14. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Unicorn Stadium.
NB boys blank East Central
New Braunfels boys soccer won its fourth straight match, defeating East Central in a 2-0 home shutout Tuesday night.
After tying the Hornets 1-1 earlier this season, on Feb. 10, the Unicorns (8-6-3 overall, 5-1-1 in district) won during the rematch. New Braunfels is second in District 27-6A play.
Senior forward Beckett Berger and junior defender Jesse Haughton each scored one goal.
Haughton and junior Tomlin Fischer each provided one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played 75 minutes with eight saves, allowing no goals. Freshman goalkeeper Graham Taylor played five minutes with one save.
The Unicorns will face Clemens in a battle for first place in the district standings. In their last meeting on Feb. 14, the Buffaloes won 3-1.
The rematch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
