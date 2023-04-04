Ending its season last week in the area round of the UIL Class 6A-II playoffs, New Braunfels girls soccer is now collecting postseason honors, with the Unicorns having 10 players earn District 27-6A awards.
Junior Madison Creswell was named the district’s Midfielder of the Year.
Along with Creswell, junior forwards Francesca Coronado, Lorian Lopez, and sophomore Grasyn Unruh were first team all-district.
Senior midfielder Mackenzie Slater, sophomore defender Kennedie Moline and senior midfielder Christina Archuletta were second team all-district picks.
Senior defender Mattie Taylor, senior forward Isabella Castilleja and junior defender Rayden Cranford were honorable mention selections.
The Unicorns end the year 16-6-2 overall, grabbing a district title (9-0-1), a bi-district title and finishing as area qualifiers.
Ten NB boys lauded by 27-6A
With the conclusion of its season, New Braunfels boys soccer had 10 players recognized by District 27-6A.
Senior defender Caden Bryan was the district’s Defender of the Year.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez, senior forward Beckett Berger and junior midfielder Jesse Haughton earned first team all-district honors.
Senior forward Christian Cadena, senior defender Wiley Post and junior midfielder Sam Renno made second team all-district.
Senior forward Ethan Keresztes, senior defender Kade Wenzel and junior midfielder Tomlin Fischer were honorable mention choices.
The Unicorns finished the year 8-7-6 overall in second place in the district (5-1-4) and as bi-district qualifiers.
