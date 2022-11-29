After ending its 2022 season winning its second-straight bi-district title, New Braunfels football had 22 players named as All-District 27-6A selections.
The Unicorns had eight first team all-district honorees.
Offensively, senior tight end Landon Marsh, junior wide receiver Lance Beeghley and junior offensive lineman Gavin Espinoza were unanimous first-team selections.
Junior quarterback Leighton Adams and senior fullback Zane Sprey also earned first-team honors.
On the defensive end, senior linebacker Kaden Baerwald and senior safety Jacob Redding were unanimous first-team selections. Senior defensive end Layton Ladd also got first-team honors.
The Unicorns had 10 second team all-district selections.
Offensively, junior running back Tyree Johnson, senior offensive lineman Di Ante Grant and junior offensive lineman Hayden Merz earned second team honors. Senior wide receiver Vantz Mills made the Second Team as a wide receiver and a return specialist.
Defensively, junior defensive lineman Jarron Gomez, senior linebackers Garnett Gonzalez and Josh Vreeland, senior defensive back Landon Jones and junior defensive back D’Andre Davis made second team all-district.
Junior offensive linemen Elijah Guzman and Cade Minus, senior defensive end James Archer, senior defensive back Derek Rizk and senior kicker Kade Wenzel were honorable mentions.
