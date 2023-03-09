In its final home regular season match, New Braunfels boys soccer tied with San Marcos in a 1-1 contest Tuesday night.
The last time both teams met, the Unicorns beat the Rattlers on the road 1-0 on Feb. 17.
With its second straight tie, New Braunfels is 8-6-5 overall and are second in District 27-6A standings with a 5-1-3 record in league play.
Sophomore Alexis Velez scored the Unicorns’ only goal off an assist from senior Ethan Keresztes.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played the full 80 minutes, allowing one goal, but he protected the net well with seven saves.
The Unicorns will close out their regular season on the road against Judson. New Braunfels won the last meeting 4-1 on Feb. 21.
The rematch is set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 in Converse.
NB girls shut out Rattlers 1-0
SAN MARCOS — After capturing the District 27-6A championship in its last match, New Braunfels girls soccer kept winning, defeating San Marcos on the road in a 1-0 contest Tuesday night.
The match was the Unicorns’ second win over the Rattlers this season, as they defeated them 3-0 on Feb. 17.
New Braunfels has a 14-5-2 overall record and is unbeaten in district play at 8-0-1 with one game left.
In the matchup, junior forward Lorian Lopez scored the lone goal off an assist from senior forward Bella Castilleja in the shutout.
Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Mills played 40 minutes and grabbed three saves. Junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo played the next 40 and had two saves. Both held down the fort, not allowing a goal.
The Unicorns will end their regular season against last-place Judson. The last time both teams met on Feb. 21, New Braunfels prevailed 2-0.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Unicorn Stadium.
