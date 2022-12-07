VON ORMY — New Braunfels boys basketball grabbed its 10th victory of the season, defeating Southwest Legacy 80-59 Tuesday.
With the win, the Unicorns improve their record to 10-1, winning their last nine games.
Despite only leading 17-15 at the end of the first, the Unicorns separated themselves in the second quarter, outsourcing the Titans 31-13, holding a 48-28 lead into halftime and cruising to victory.
Senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler led the squad with 25 points on the night. Senior center Edward Harrell had 11 points, followed by senior shooting guard Carter Lewis with seven and senior Jacob Redding with six.
The Unicorns will begin the River City Classic, playing their first game against Pflugerville Weiss at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at New Braunfels High School.
NB girls hoops beats Wolves 53-26
New Braunfels girls basketball defeated Davenport in a 53-26 rout Tuesday night.
The win brought the Unicorns to an 8-9 record, while the Wolves fell to 5-6.
New Braunfels senior Avery Levine led the team with 13 points. Senior Heidi Alba had 10 points, junior point guard Chloe Montanez had eight and senior Hailey Luce had seven.
The Unicorns will head on the road to play Smithson Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Spring Branch. The Wolves will travel to play Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in San Antonio.
