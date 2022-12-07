New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. Thunder possible. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.