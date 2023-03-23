SAN ANTONIO — Starting its second district series, New Braunfels baseball defeated East Central in a 9-0 shutout Wednesday night.
The Unicorns improve to 8-8-2 on the year and are 3-1 in District 27-6A play.
In the contest, New Braunfels got on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single by right fielder Luke Harrington.
The Unicorns led 3-0 at the top of the fourth off a two-RBI single on a line drive to right field from third baseman Zach Leal.
They put up another two runs in the following inning as catcher Clayton Namken hit an RBI single, and first baseman Cade Minus followed with an RBI double for a 5-0 lead.
Namken returned to the plate in the top of the seventh and hit a two-run homer, giving the Unicorns a 7-0 advantage.
New Braunfels got its final two runs as Minus, and Luke Holt scored on back-to-back wild pitches.
The Unicorns collected 11 hits in the contest compared to the Hornets’ one.
Namken was 2-4 with a home run and three RBI. Minus was 2-3 with two runs and one RBI. Shortstop David Chandler was 2-4, scoring a run and hitting a double and a triple.
Holt went 2-2, scoring three runs. Leal was 1-3 and was second on the team with two RBIs.
Pitcher Nolan Moore got the win through six innings, allowing one hit, zero runs, three walks and striking out nine batters.
Both teams will finish the series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 at New Braunfels High School.
NB takes down Clemens 5-0
After experiencing its first district loss to East Central last week, New Braunfels softball returned to its home diamond Tuesday to defeat Clemens 10-0.
The Unicorns (12-12 overall) have now won four of their last five games and are tied for first place in District 27-6A (2-1 in district) with Judson and East Central.
The Unicorns got eight hits in the contest versus the Buffaloes’ five.
Junior first base Grace Simons went 2-3 on the night with a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen went 2-3, scoring one run. Sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz was 2-2, hitting a double and scoring two runs.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard played the full five innings, allowing five hits, two walks and zero runs. She also went 1-2 at bat, with a double and an RBI.
Both teams will face off again, this time in Schertz Thursday, April 6, at Clemens High School.
The Unicorns will end the week on the road against San Marcos at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 at San Marcos High School.
