Wade Ivy will assume the role of chief of schools for New Braunfels ISD on July 26. His responsibilities will include supporting and developing principal leadership to enhance the student experience through coaching, professional learning, collaboration and supervision, according to a media release.
Ivy earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Sul Ross State University and a bachelor of arts in English from Schreiner University. He has Texas educator certifications as a superintendent and a Texas teacher of secondary English language arts.
The new chief of schools has 30 years of experience working in education. He started his education career as an English teacher at Bandera Middle School, then he began serving in Kerrville ISD as Hal Peterson Middle School’s assistant principal in 2000. He has also acquired 23 years of administrative experience as both a Kerrville ISD principal and assistant superintendent.
“Mr. Ivy brings a wealth of knowledge to our administration team, along with valuable experience,” said NBISD Superintendent Laurelyn Arterbury. “His guidance and mentorship will be a real asset to our students, staff members and administrative team. His leadership background and notable accomplishments makes him an exceptional choice for the role of chief of secondary schools.”
He has received numerous awards such as Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) Administrator of the Year. During his time as principal at Nimitz Elementary School, the campus won the National Blue Ribbon School Award.
Ivy and his wife Jan have been married for 30 years, and they have a son who recently graduated high school.
“My wife Jan and I grew up in New Braunfels and graduated from New Braunfels High School,” Ivy said. “We know first-hand the excellent academic and extracurricular programs NBISD has to offer. I am thrilled to join the extraordinary team of NBISD teachers, administrators and staff in their efforts to meet the needs of our students, their families and the greater community.”
