Not much has changed at Henne Hardware, and the new owner John Strainer plans to keep it that way.
When walking into Henne Hardware, the wood floors creak comfortably under each step while the store cat’s meows fill the air with welcome.
Around the store, a plethora of hardware items can be found, as expected.
However, Strainer has added to the variety in inventory.
Before acquiring Henne, Strainer owned different businesses, from glass cutting to windows. More recently, Strainer and his wife created Rustic Swank — a soy candle and rustic home decor store in Gruene.
Strainer initially wanted to find another location for the store in the Co-Op Marketplace. When Strainer was told about an opportunity to buy Henne Hardware downtown, he jumped at the chance.
“We didn’t set out to run a hardware store,” Strainer said. “We just wanted a bigger store. To get this building in downtown, it was a concession we would happily do with my background. Now if it was a boutique, probably not. We don’t do clothes. But with it being hardware, it was a no-brainer for us because of my background.”
Along with Strainer bringing his background in hardware and construction to the store, those visiting the location will also see products from Rustic Swank.
Additionally, Strainer aims to make the store more accessible as a neighborhood hardware store, as opposed to only appealing to handymen.
Along with bringing in his own products, Strainer strives to stock the shelves with local products. One example is Mr. Bird, a New Braunfels company that makes birdseed products.
After the store has been thoroughly cleaned and the wooden floors have been oiled, Henne Hardware will introduce free classes to familiarize attendees with the products.
For example, Henne Hardware has introduced Dixie Belle Paints into the store. By June, Strainer hopes to have painting classes, along with candle-making parties and other skill-based activity classes.
Currently, the folks at Henne Hardware are getting ready for the grand reopening. According to Strainer, the goal is to have the grand reopening the week prior to Memorial Day Weekend.
Along with deep cleaning currently in the works, many historical items related to the store, such as old checkbooks and wallpaper books, will be displayed.
“We’re guessing it goes from the late 1800s,” Strainer said. “We found an envelope, and the address was Louis Henne Company, New Braunfels, Texas; that was it. It had a three-cent stamp on it. Well, I looked at three-cent stamps up, and they went from like 1860 to 1890-ish ... and then we have books from the 1930s and 1920s that they wrote a date on that we’re putting all throughout there, so people can enjoy the history of the building.”
Strainer called these efforts to rejuvenate the building a regression more so than a progression — not in terms of quality, of course.
He plans to have Henne Hardware return to what it was formerly instead of closing the hardware store and turning it into a completely different business.
Strainer is against the idea of closing the store, so much so that he aimed for a seamless transition.
When Paul Matrinka, the previous owner, closed the store for the final time on a Friday night, Strainer opened the doors the following morning.
Strainer said that with Henne being one of the longest-running hardware stores in Texas, he didn’t want there to be a pause.
Therefore, those needing supplies can rely on the 166-year-old hardware store to be open.
“It will still be your new local hardware store,” Strainer said. “We’re just bringing in more up-to-date hardware that people need on a regular basis, and we’re bringing in home goods to make it mercantile … at one time (Henne Hardware) sold guns and one time they did carriages and one time they did tractors and linens, and so we’re just back to one of the eras that it went through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.