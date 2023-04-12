For Smithson Valley girls soccer, 2023 has been a historic season.
The Rangers are preparing to make a program-first appearance in the UIL Class 5A State Tournament while sporting a perfect 27-0 record.
Although the team has never reached this point, head coach Jason Adkins’ group is focused on continuing past the state semifinals.
“We don’t talk about our record at all, on the coaching staff side of it and the players’ side of it,” he said. “At no time in any meetings, or film or practice do we talk about us being undefeated. It’s a goal for ourselves that we set at the beginning of the year. So far, we’ve achieved that goal, but it doesn’t matter if we go 27-0 if we go 27-1 and lose in the state semifinal.”
The Rangers have dominated their competition all season, shutting out 21 opponents. They won their third straight district title (14-0 in District 26-5A) before heading into the playoffs.
They started the postseason with wins over Liberty Hill (2-1) and San Antonio Jefferson (9-0) in the bi-district and area rounds, respectively, before stepping past district rival Boerne-Champion 8-2 in the regional quarterfinals. The Rangers returned the following week to take out McAllen Memorial 6-0 in the semis.
Despite the lopsided victories, Smithson Valley was tested in the Region IV final against McAllen High Saturday, April 8.
The Rangers controlled possession for most of the game, taking many shots, but could not net a goal, as the game was tied late 0-0.
“First half, second half, we created plenty of chances, we just couldn’t score on them,” Adkins said. “As a coach, I know through talking to some of the players, [we had] the mindset of, ‘it’s going to come.’ Just keep playing hard, keep playing the way we know how to play. It’ll eventually come in, and we’ll eventually score a goal and win this game.”
It came late in regulation with just over two and a half minutes left in the contest, as a free kick from junior defender Wrilyn Shippey sailed 40 yards downfield into the left corner of the goal, giving the Rangers the victory.
“It’s kind of a sigh of relief,” the coach said. “We didn’t want to go into overtime and possibly into PKs and leave it up to the soccer gods. But we were super excited to score late.”
Now the team will focus on facing Grapevine in the state semifinal round. The Mustangs (24-3-2) are the favorites in the contest and are familiar with this stage of the playoffs, having been to the state tournament four of the previous six seasons and finished as state finalists in 2022.
“They’re a great program that is not a stranger to being this far in the playoffs,” Adkins said. “Hopefully, that actually helps us in a way. Every round so far, all these experts predict that Smithson Valley is going to lose, and they’re not going to go to represent this region and state over and over again. Our girls hear that we’re the underdog… I don’t know if it necessarily takes the pressure off of [us], but it puts more pressure on them. They’re expected to win, so I think we can play a little bit more loose, a little bit more free and play our style and play our way and find the result.”
The Rangers have 13 seniors on their roster, nine of whom have been starters for the last three seasons. Adkins gives that group the most credit for their current standing, as the team has a 67-3-3 record over those three years.
“It’s all about the players,” Adkins said. “It’s all about the girls, how hard they worked for not just four years in high school, but 12 years of playing soccer before this. That’s all built up to this point. I just want them to be successful because they deserve it. This is a great group of girls that deserves it. They’ve worked their tail off all year long, in the last four years [and the] last 12 years playing. I’m just so happy and excited for them. It fills my heart.”
Game time is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
