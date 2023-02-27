SPRING BRANCH — Beginning the second round of district play, Smithson Valley girls soccer defeated Seguin at home 10-0 on Friday night.
The win is the Rangers’ first double-digit scoring performance this season and their second shutout win over the Matadors, who they beat 9-0 on Jan. 31.
The Rangers stayed unbeaten with a 17-0 overall record and are 9-0 in District 26-5A play.
Ten different Rangers scored 10 goals. Senior forward Jasmin Dominguez, senior midfielder Arianna Monnin, senior forward Malia Thalman, senior midfielder Aura Reyes Lopez, senior defenders Emmy Lambson and Avery Eckert, senior midfielder Emma Siebold, senior forward Sabrina Taber, senior goalkeeper Abby Thompson and junior forward Callaghan McGuire.
Taber led the team with four assists, seconded by Monnin with two. Lopez, Dominguez and Stevens each had one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played 40 minutes, and Thompson played the next 40. Neither allowed a goal or had a save.
The Rangers will head on the road to face Wagner for the second time this season. Smithson Valley won during the last meeting 7-0 on Feb. 3.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Wagner High School in San Antonio.
