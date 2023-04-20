In the second game of its season series, Canyon softball defeated Seguin in a 9-0 shutout Tuesday night at home.
The Cougars captured the series 2-0. With the win, they stay undefeated at 23-0 overall and 13-0 in District 26-5A play, with one game left in the regular season.
Against the Matadors, senior pitcher Haley Carmona played a complete game, striking out 10 batters. She was also formidable at the plate, hitting two home runs and five RBIs.
Junior Harley Vestal was 3-5 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
The Cougars will finish the regular season against Wagner for the second time this year. In the last matchup between the two squads, Canyon won 17-0.
Game time is 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Wagner High School in San Antonio.
SV blows out Chargers
BOERNE — In its highest-scoring performance of the season, Smithson Valley softball defeated Boerne-Champion 18-2 through four innings Tuesday night on the road.
The victory gives the Rangers (18-3 overall) a 2-0 series sweep, defeating the Chargers 17-0 on March 24. With a 10-3 record in District 26-5A play.
Shortstop Abby Brand was 2-3, hitting a home run and two RBIs while scoring three runs. Arianna Capek was 2-3 with four RBIs and scored one run. Pitcher Madeline Haun was 1-2 with two RBIs and scored two runs.
Haun pitched two innings in the circle, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four batters. Lilly McNett pitched the remaining two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three batters.
The Rangers will close out the district season against Pieper. Smithson Valley defeated the Warriors 10-1 on March 28 to open the season series.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.
