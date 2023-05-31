For the fifth time in school history, Canyon softball is taking its talents to Austin.
The Cougars are headed to the Class 5A UIL state tournament Friday after making it to a state semifinal for the first time since 2019.
Despite it being a new stage for this iteration of the Cougars, they will enter with an unblemished 31-0 record — an impressive, but unexpected feat for the team entering the 2023 season.
With no NCAA Division I signees this year and just one DI commit on the roster, the Cougars have surpassed their preseason expectations of simply trying to capture a District 26-5A title. They are two games away from winning a state championship.
Although this will be a pressure-packed moment for Canyon, one thing head coach Kevin Randle has yet to have to tell his team is to focus, which is an encouraging sign.
“It gives me confidence,” Randle said. “It gives me a good feeling knowing that they feel good and loose and confident. They’re not tightening up. They’re not just happy to be where they are at this point. They’re still focused to go on and take that next step.”
One of the top players for the Cougars is senior pitcher Haley Carmona. The right-hander has pitched a complete game in every contest this season, with 10 or more strikeouts in her last four games.
In the Region IV-5A final against district and Comal ISD rival Smithson Valley, she combined for 25 Ks in two games.
For Carmona, the stage is an opportunity to reach the coveted finish line.
“We made it to state, but we didn’t just come to make it to state,” the pitcher said. “We want to play in that state championship game. We need to take the first game seriously and play like how we always play.”
As leaders on the team, Carmona and senior first baseman Sabrina Servantes came into the season looking to make the most of their outings as high school ballplayers.
“Me and Haley really said we’re gonna pop off this year,” Servantes said. “Then going 31-0 and to state, it’s kind of crazy since we haven’t made an appearance in a while. It’s really exciting. A lot of emotions are going on — safe to say we popped off this year.”
All season, the Cougars have not only been competitive against opponents on gamedays but also against one another in the dugout, in the locker room and during practices, as they’re eager to build a winning spirit and camaraderie.
“This team is definitely one of the strongest mentality teams I’ve probably ever played on in my life,” Servantes said. “We hold ourselves accountable. There’s really never a time that anybody ever skips practice. I think everybody has the drive to be here. Practices nowadays are just so fun, knowing that everybody’s giving 110% at every practice and knowing that Coach Randle is such a great coach who gets us mentally prepared for this and just really hypes us up. It’s just really exciting.”
Regardless of the urge to perform, gratitude has been the underlying feeling for the Cougars this week.
“We’re all very grateful to be in this spot because every other team has worked every other day to be where we’re at,” Carmona said. “And I think we’re just really thankful, and we love being out here together. I think we do a great job working as a team.”
The excitement is there on an individual level as well.
For junior center fielder Harley Vestal, a Texas A&M commit, she becomes the third member of her family to get the state semis, as both of her older sisters, Brooke and Hunter, went to the state finals in 2018, with Hunter returning to the semis in 2019.
“I’ve always wanted to be here,” Vestal said. “I’ve watched my sisters make it state. It’s been incredible. It’s just always been my dream to make it this far.”
For Servantes, it will mark the end of her softball career as she does not plan to play at the collegiate level.
“I just really couldn’t be more excited that this is the way I’m leaving softball,” she said. “Knowing that I’m going to a state tournament with a group of girls I would love to go with and just knowing that I’m gonna lace up my shoes this weekend, and I’m gonna be really excited about it.”
The Cougars will take on Colleyville Heritage in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.