It’s a freezing day in February, and Mike Crownover stands atop a ridge on Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.
He sees a group of whales on the horizon through the snow and rain.
Crownover, an ER doctor in New Braunfels and an amateur radio operator, recently returned from the two-month 3YØJ Expedition to Bouvet Island.
Bouvet is a remote, uninhabited Norwegian island in the sub-Antarctic.
The expedition’s goal was to connect with as many amateur radio stations as possible.
“One aspect of this hobby is talking to people all around the world,” Crownover said. “Bouvet is a place that’s rarely ever on the airwaves for people to talk to.”
A Norwegian group began organizing the project a few years ago.
They needed a physician to fulfill requirements for their landing permit.
Crownover filled two vital roles of doctor and radio operator.
The Sattler resident is no stranger to radio expeditions.
He’s traveled to Australia, Nicaragua and Canada, as well as Alaska and other U.S. destinations.
But nowhere was as remote as the frigid, stormy South Atlantic island.
Crownover started as an amateur radio operator when he was 12 years old.
Around that time, there was an expedition to Bouvet.
“I had never even heard of the place, but I was just mesmerized by the idea that this island existed,” Crownover said. “So to come full circle and have this opportunity — I couldn’t pass this up.”
The group left Oslo, Norway in January on a container ship.
They loaded onto the 100-foot Marama in the Falkland Islands.
From there, it was a two-week sail to Bouvet Island.
As a doctor, Crownover prepared for the trip knowing that even the smallest injury or illness could be a disaster.
Bouvet has about 300 stormy days every year.
Constant winds of 50 mph are not uncommon.
“Navigating 20-foot seas is dangerous, landing on the beach is dangerous, getting chased by seals is dangerous,” he said. “We were very cognizant of that.”
A rescue could take weeks, unlike in some Antarctic locations that are close to scientific bases or other ships.
Crownover had traveled to Norway to take a glacier survival course.
“There’s only so much you can prepare for,” Crownover said. “At some point you have to realize that you’re going into an environment that’s remote and dangerous, and you have to accept some risk.”
But the 16-person team had no injuries.
“Initially when we got on the island, we were going to stay for just a few hours to do a scouting trip,” Crownover said.
Mother Nature had different ideas.
That first group spent four days on the island. Even resupplying from the boat was a daunting task in the inclement weather.
“We didn’t even have a tent the first night, but we had proper gear and an emergency bag with us,” Crownover said. “We were sleeping basically in a ravine, and it was freezing and snowing.”
The crew returned to the Marama when a window presented itself.
Two days later, the team swam onto Bouvet in survival suits for another stay.
Crownover remembers seeing a curious seal poke its head out of the water at the crew.
Another time, an aggressive seal chased the team away from their landing site.
“They weren’t afraid at all,” he said. “Penguins would just walk right by you. You really felt like you were the visitor.”
The expedition team contacted thousands of radio operators during their stay.
The crew had high-speed internet on the island, thanks to a strategically-placed Starlink satellite.
They ate a steady diet of protein bars and dehydrated meals.
“I’ve been to lots of islands around the world, mainly in the tropics and subtropics, and I don’t care how remote they are — they’re covered in trash, sadly,” Crownover said. “But I never saw one piece of trash on Bouvet. I almost felt bad being there, it was so pristine.”
After their work on the island, the group sailed to Cape Town, South Africa.
Crownover came home to Texas in early March.
He has been invited on another island expedition off the coast of Chile.
But the doctor is in no rush.
He planted a garden this year, something he had “never found the time for” in recent years.
Crownover spends time with family and enjoys fishing and birding.
He said he is thankful for his time on the challenging, but rewarding expedition.
The journey taught him to appreciate the simple things and take life one day at a time.
“My goal is to not fill my life with things that take away from my bigger joy,” Crownover said. “This was an amazing experience.”
