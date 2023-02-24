With the ADM Mill closing, it’s not surprising that residents may want to preserve the nearly 140-year-old building.
However, making a building an official historic landmark isn’t as easy as one may think.
For starters, the city code lists the criteria for the designation of historic landmarks and districts.
The landmark or district must meet one of the following:
— Showcase the work of a master craftsman, designer or builder.
— Depict a familiar and established visual feature of the city or neighborhood.
— Integrate distinctive qualities of a period, type or method of construction.
— Has significance in culture, history, archeology or architecture.
— Is connected to the lives of a significant person in the past.
— Is associated with events that made meaningful contributions to national, state, regional or local history.
Arguments can be made for the ADM Mill having met at least a few of these criteria.
After all, ADM Mill is also known as the Dittlinger Rolling Mill. The mill was co-established and owned by Hippolyt Dittlinger, also known as the “father of industry in New Braunfels.”
With that in mind, the mill does have a connection to an important individual in New Braunfels’ past.
Although the mill has also helped make agricultural contributions throughout the state and has been a visual fixture on trips through East San Antonio Street for well over a century, more still is needed for this facility to become a historical landmark.
The first hurdle is that the owner of a proposed historical landmark needs to apply for the designation.
According to ADM spokesperson Dan Lisser, ADM plans to list the property for sale.
With ADM planning to wash its hands clean from the mill, it would be up to whoever bought the property to take up the task.
Moreover, Katie Totman, the historic preservation officer for the City of New Braunfels, said there wasn’t a method for anyone but the owner to register the property.
It isn’t too difficult to understand why this might be the case. Although historic landmarks, as well as historic districts, come with tax incentives, there are also rules to preserve the building or structure.
If a property is a historic landmark or in a historic district, the owner needs to obtain an alteration certificate before changing, adding or removing parts of the exterior.
For residents to impose these restrictions on the owner could be encroaching.
Though it may not be likely that an owner of the mill will take action any time soon, there is another way.
It is conceivable for the mill to become a part of a historic district.
Currently, New Braunfels has four historic districts: the Mill Street, Sophienburg Hill, Downtown and Stock Districts.
Historic landmarks and historic districts have the same historic overlay in regard to zoning but are slightly different to achieve.
As the “historic district” title implies, the zoning would affect a neighborhood or region. Therefore, it would take a collaborative effort and compliance for an area to become a historic district.
In the case of a historic district, more people have the opportunity to file an application, such as the owners in the area, the city council, the planning and zoning commission, the historic preservation officer, and the historic landmark commission.
“To be considered [by the commission], at least 51% of the property owners within whatever the proposed boundaries are for the district have to be in favor of the designation for it to even kind of start that process,” Totman said.
Before the historic landmark commission hearing, property owners in the proposed historic district must be notified.
At the commission hearing, the property owners in the proposed districts, technical experts and interested parties can provide evidence and testimony regarding the proposed historic district’s architectural, historical or cultural significance.
The commission could then recommend the designation if the district has properties that meet the criteria for a historical landmark and comprises a distinct part of the city.
If the district is recommended, the proposal is sent to the planning and zoning commission, which can then make a recommendation to the city council for its approval.
Although this method has many pitfalls regarding the possibility, or rejection at every step, it is the more realistic approach for those who want the mill to be historically preserved.
For historical preservation resources from the City of New Braunfels, visit https://www.nbtexas.org/3359/Historic-Preservation-Resources .
