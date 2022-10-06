New Braunfels Utilities customers needing help paying their bills can now apply for assistance through the Comal Emergency Relief Fund.
The McKenna Foundation and the city of New Braunfels, together with the New Braunfels Food Bank, the Family Life Center, Community Council and the Salvation Army, have partnered to assist income-constrained households by designating additional funds within the New Braunfels city limits with their utility bills.
New Braunfels city residents or NBU customers whose income is up to 200% of the federal poverty limit can apply at comalcountycares.com.
“The McKenna Foundation is fortunate to work alongside a network of nonprofits that are here to help our community members in crisis every day,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation.
“Through the Comal County Cares partnership, we have collaborated on a streamlined application process that will get
help to individuals and families who need assistance with their utility bills. This effort augments the already intentional and thorough utility assistance programs aided by NBU and other funding sources that are available throughout the year for eligible households.”
Jewell said that every organization involved had committed their staff and financial resources to make the relief effort possible.
Customers are requested to have the following ready before starting an application:
• The front and back of the utility bill (must show taxes and fees)
• A current driver’s license or state-issued ID for the utility account holder
• The two most recent paycheck stubs or W2 for all adult income earners
• For those who do not have proof of income, the program will accept Social Security or SSI documentation and TANF/food stamp/Medicaid documentation.
The NBU Bill Payment Assistance Program, administered by the New Braunfels Food Bank, also remains available for customers.
Last month, New Braunfels City Council members approved a plan to provide up to $500,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation to provide utility bill assistance to residents.
The program’s establishment comes as a heat wave, the increasing price of natural gas and the state’s redesigning of the electricity market to prioritize reliability over price have driven utility bills to high levels this summer.
NBU officials have announced that its bill relief efforts will be extended through Nov. 30, allowing customers additional time to set up payment plans or access community assistance funds through the Comal Emergency Relief Fund.
The latest extension also offers NBU residential customers relief from disconnects due to non-payment and late fees.
NBU urges its customers experiencing hardship and needing help to contact its customer service department to set up payment arrangements. Representatives will work to set up individualized payment plans based on the customers’ needs. Call 830-629-8400 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., or email customerservice@nbutexas.com.
“Conservation remains one of the most effective ways to manage utility usage and costs,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “The Conservation and Customer Service team is here to help customers identify ways to make their homes more energy efficient and will help find ways to reduce water usage.”
Customers can schedule a free home assessment by visiting nbutexas.com/assessment or calling 830-608-8925.
Customers can also take advantage of numerous rebates at nbutexas.com/rebates.
Customers can review current rates, the cost of power, and a host of frequently asked questions at nbutexas.com/rate-breakdown. The page offers customers up-to-date information regarding their bills and any changes in the forecast.
