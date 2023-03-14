AUSTIN — In its weekend appearance at the Bevo Classic from March 10-12, Texas State softball finished with a strong showing.
Although the Bobcats opened the event with back-to-back losses to Wisconsin, they closed out by upsetting No. 9 Alabama 3-1 on Saturday and No. 10 Texas 5-4 on Sunday.
The Bobcats dominated the Crimson Tide with runs from senior third base Sara Vanderford, junior shortstop Hannah Earls and junior center fielder Piper Randolph.
Junior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched the full seven innings, only allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out eight batters.
Against the Longhorns, the Bobcats won in a nine-inning thriller. Texas State grabbed the lead off an RBI triple from Randolph in the top of the ninth.
Mullins played the full nine innings, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out three batters.
With the victories, the Bobcats have an 18-7 overall record.
Randolph and Mullins’ performances earned them Sun Belt recognition, as Randolph was named the conference’s Player of the Week, and Mullins earned Pitcher of the Week.
