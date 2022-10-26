Pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas in 2021, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation, and officials say drivers find it more challenging to see pedestrians as days get shorter during the fall and winter months.
“The fall season means not only a shift to cooler temperatures but also fewer hours of daylight, and visibility becomes an issue,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams in a statement. “It’s important for motorists to pay attention and look out for people walking, and for pedestrians to make sure they take steps to be seen.”
That’s why TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” pedestrian safety campaign reminds drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other.
The state saw 5,366 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 841 fatalities and 1,470 serious injuries.
The agency’s pedestrian safety campaign includes television and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising.
TxDOT will also be hitting the streets and bringing its walking billboards — street teams wearing sandwich boards — to the 10 districts with the highest fatalities from pedestrian-related traffic crashes.
TxDOT is deploying more than 30 street teams to display pedestrian safety messages in places where vehicles and pedestrians share the road.
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration figures, fatalities involving pedestrians are also increasing nationwide.
In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians were killed in the United States – an average of 18 pedestrians daily.
And in 2021, pedestrian fatalities were projected to be up 13% over 2020.
“No one should die while walking to school, work, the grocery store, or for exercise,” said Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson. “Our roads must be safe for everyone, inside and outside a vehicle.”
According to the federal agency’s data, American Indian and Alaska Native people are almost three times more likely to die walking than the general public on a per 100,000-person basis.
Black or African American people are more than 50% more likely to die walking than the general public on a per 100,000-person basis.
To address the high number of pedestrian-related crashes and fatalities in these areas, TxDOT encourages everyone to follow these safety tips to prevent a deadly encounter:
For drivers:
• Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
• When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
• Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.
• Pay attention and put your phone away so you’re always prepared if pedestrians enter your path.
• Follow the posted speed limit and drive to the conditions.
For people walking:
• Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.
• Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.
• Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.
• When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
• Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
