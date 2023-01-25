According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the last day without fatalities on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000.
It is because of problems such as the rise in fatalities due to crashes, new residential and commercial developments, plus increasing traffic and congestion near 1-35 during active hours — all problems TxDOT hopes to manage.
On Jan. 24, TxDOT held a virtual meeting with an in-person open house in New Braunfels to discuss the Texas State Highway 46 project that will take place from I-35 to I-10.
Additionally, the project is an effort to meet the needs of the growing region and the future traffic that will come with it.
In 2019, SH 46 near Clear Springs in Comal County had an average of 33,700 vehicles per day, according to TxDOT. By 2048, traffic is projected to increase by 78%, which is up to 60,050 vehicles per day.
Currently, SH 46 between I-35 and I-10 includes two at-grade lanes for both directions for a total of four lanes. Each lane is 12 feet wide, while the existing right of way is 120 feet.
Recommended improvements in Comal County include elevated main lanes on SH 46, reconstructing main lanes with raised medians and median openings at major intersections, limited ramp construction along I-35 and adding direct connecting flyover ramps from westbound SH 46 to southbound I-35. Another direct connecting flyover ramp will be added from northbound I-35 to eastbound SH 46.
The construction of the elevated main lanes would come with overpasses at I-35, Elliot Knox Boulevard and Alves Lane.
In total there would be eight lanes, with two at-grade lanes going in one direction and the other two in the opposite direction. The two sets of lanes would be separated in the middle by the proposed elevated lanes, including two more lanes going in one direction and two more lanes going in the opposite direction.
The elevated lanes would connect to the flyover ramps between SH 46 and I-35. Auxiliary lanes would be included as needed.
The existing street level would be rebuilt to have two 12-foot-wide lanes going in both directions, including utility corridors and two 10-foot-wide shared paths.
The total right of way would expand to an estimated 152 feet but could vary from 145 feet to 185 feet.
In Guadalupe County, recommended improvements include the addition of overpass locations, the addition of one-way frontage roads and the development of SH 46 to a controlled-access four-lane highway.
Some New Braunfels residents, such as Zarlee Dillon, are concerned about how traffic will be redirected during construction. She worries traffic may be confined to one lane each way, which might make traveling more time-consuming than it already is.
“When it’s said and done, it’ll probably be fine,” Dillon said. “But the construction — it’s going to be a monumental mess. People are going to be short-tempered. And you think there’s a lot of wrecks now? You can only imagine how many wrecks it will be, because folks are going to be needing to get to work, getting kids to school, running all around.”
Another New Braunfels resident, Steve Trotter, shared a similar sentiment that the project is a form of positive progress but doesn’t account for all roadway issues exasperated by a growing population.
“It’s a good plan; it needs to be done,” Trotter said. “But nobody’s looking at the county roads, as far as I’m aware. What’s the plan for the county roads? That’s where all the subdivisions are being built. So you’ve got to get to the new 46 — how are you going to get there?”
The comment period for TxDOT’s public meeting is currently open and, once closed, will be reviewed by TxDOT. The department will then make changes to the project where possible and present a summary report.
The project draft will then be improved upon, and the environmental document will be completed.
According to TxDOT’s tentative roadmap, TxDOT will hold another virtual meeting in the fall of this year and then a public hearing in the summer of 2024. Additionally, TxDOT anticipates that the project will get environmental clearance in the fall of next year.
TxDOT anticipates receiving federal funds for the project. Due to this federal aspect, TxDOT is required by The National Environmental Policy Act to review the possible environmental effects the project could have.
The project will not be constructed until the environmental clearance is achieved and funding is secured.
The project would then go into more detailed designs. After funding is found, the project will move on to coordinating with utilities and right-of-way acquisition.
Due to the plan’s possible need for an extended right of way, possible residential and non-residential displacement is possible.
“TxDOT offers relocation counseling and financial assistance to residences and businesses that are displaced by the acquisition of highway right-of-way in accordance with the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act of 1970,” read TxDOT materials at Tuesday’s meeting. “TxDOT would provide assistance to potentially displaced residences and businesses.”
More information about the project and comment forms can be found on the TxDOT website: https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings/san-antonio/sh46-from-i35-to-i10.html .
Another in-person open house is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at The Big Red Barn in Seguin, located at 390 Cordova Road.
