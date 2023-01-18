The Texas Department of Transportation is pitching a major improvement project for State Highway 46 from I-35 in New Braunfels to I-10 in Seguin.
The proposal would expand 46 with two additional lanes and more overpasses.
TxDOT also wants to improve intersections and rebuild some ramps along I-35.
The agency will seek public input on the project at in-person meetings next week in New Braunfels and Seguin.
Comal and Guadalupe counties continue to experience record growth.
The highway project aims to “reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety” along the busy highway, according to TxDOT.
But construction could be a long way off.
TxDOT is still in the “corridor studies” phase, and work may not start for another 10 years.
Still, the Comal County Commissioners said they were glad to see the work make TxDOT’s project list.
“That was a big step,” Commissioner Kevin Webb said.
Expanding SH46 is expected to cost at least $104 million for the 11 miles of road work.
Expanding Highway 46 could potentially displace homes and businesses in the right-of-way, TxDOT said.
Open houses:
— Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. in New Braunfels
— Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at The Big Red Barn at 390 Cordova Rd. in Seguin
TxDOT will also post a pre-recorded video presentation to its website by Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
