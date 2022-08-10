Low water levels are closing two more boat ramps on Canyon Lake, which on Wednesday began releasing water from Canyon Dam into the Guadalupe River near Sattler.
Three of Comal County’s nine operational boat ramps have closed and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was to close one as lake water levels continued dropping during the ongoing drought.
Canyon Lake Reservoir was at 903.70 feet above mean sea level Wednesday, more than five feet below its normal conservation pool of 909 msl.
There is enough water for safe boating in most areas of the lake, with the exception of those no longer accommodating for boating drop-offs. The lake’s record low pool of 892.69 msl was recorded in September 2009.
Comal County Engineer Tom Hornseth on Monday announced the closure of Boat Ramp No. 22 at Canyon Lake Shores. Last month, the county closed Boat Ramp No. 5, in Canyon Lake Forest, and No. 7 at Canyon Lake Hills and Astro Hills.
Javier Perez-Ortiz, USACE Canyon Lake director, said Boat Ramp No. 10 — one of three managed by the Corps — will close Wednesday night and remain closed until further notice.
“We close at 903.00 feet and today’s level is 903.60 feet,” he said.
All four of the U.S. Department of Defense’s four ramps under the Joint Base-San Antonio outdoor recreation program are closed due to construction or low water levels, said Steven Reedy, DOD’s Canyon Lake assistant manager, of Boat Ramps No. 13, (Sunny Side) and No. 16 (Hancock Cove) and Jacobs Creek boat ramps (Nos. 14 and 15), both closed due to the construction.
Open ramps include three operated by the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD) No. 3 and No. 4 in Comal Park and No. 18 in Canyon Park, WORD General Manager Mike Dussere said on Wednesday. Private ramps operated by Cranes Mill Marina, Canyon Marina and the Lake Canyon Yacht Club were also confirmed open on Wednesday.
The county last week extended its ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas as the summer heat surpassed 50 days of 100-degree plus temperatures and more to come — meaning without measurable rain fall, other ramps will be closing.
The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority, which controls the water rights to the lake, began releasing water on Tuesday. While water flow rates in Sattler and Spring Branch weren’t immediately available Wednesday afternoon, flows ranged from 84 cfs to 106 cfs at sites downstream into New Braunfels. GBRA officials also didn’t immediately return messages requesting comment.
Ramps that are closed have barricades up; driving around them is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $200. For real-time status of county-operated boat ramps, visit www.cceo.org and click on “Boat Ramps.”
