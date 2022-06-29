Officers from the New Braunfels Police Department arrested a Texas man and a Louisiana man on aggravated robbery charges in separate incidents on consecutive nights.
On Sunday, around 11:45 p.m., New Braunfels Police officers received word from the San Marcos Police Department about a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with the aggravated robbery of a convenience store.
New Braunfels officers were able to locate that vehicle, a white Ford F-150, near Solms Road and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle fled from officers, and the pursuit continued until the suspect crashed the truck along Loop 1604 in front of Rolling Oaks Mall, authorities said.
“The suspect then fled on foot and tried to hide the money stolen from the robbery,” said David Ferguson, the city’s communications manager. “But thanks to New Braunfels K-9 officers and NBPD drone operators, the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident and the money was recovered.”
Custody of the suspect, a 27-year-old male from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was transferred to San Marcos and he was later booked into the Hays County Jail on a variety of charges, including aggravated robbery.
On Tuesday, just before 3 a.m., New Braunfels officers were called to the Walgreens in the 1100 block of South Business 35 for a report of a robbery where a male suspect demanded money from the clerk at knifepoint before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Officers responded and located the suspect, who was on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, in an adjacent parking lot and the male was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
Isaac Euresti, 25, of Cedar Creek, was then booked at the Comal County Jail on a single charge of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.
Euresti’s bond was set at $50,000.
