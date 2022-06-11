What has already been a deadly start to the summer tourism season on Canyon Lake continued on Friday after two people were run over by a boat and killed by the propeller, authorities said.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS responded to the scene of a boating accident at 4:39 p.m. on Friday to discover that a man and woman had been run over by a boat they were occupants of.
"The preliminary information we have is that a group of people were on a boat, in a cove just north of Canyon Lake Marina," Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Robert Mikel said. "The 54-year-old male boat owner and a 22-year-old female got into the water. Other occupants were still in the boat. Somehow, the boat ran over the victims."
Mikel said the pair suffered fatal injuries from the boat’s propeller.
The two were removed from the water and an attempt at resuscitation began before Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and TPWD Game Wardens arrived on scene. The effort proved unsuccessful and the victims were pronounced dead, Mikel said.
The accident comes less than a week since two men drowned on the lake in separate incidents and two more people almost drowned.
A 55-year-old Houston area man trying to swim back to shore drowned on Monday evening and a San Antonio man drowned on Sunday while wearing a flotation device. Two others were hospitalized last week after almost drowning.
