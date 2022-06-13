For those living in New Braunfels’ District 1 wishing to take advantage of early voting to determine who will represent the city’s west side for a three-year term on the City Council, Tuesday is the last day.
The race to represent District 1 on the council went to a runoff as no candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast in a three-person race last month.
Andres Campos-Delgado, a 49-year-old area manager, who received 44% of the vote in the May election, faces off against Suzie Lynn, a COBRA specialist, who received 42%.
Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels. The election center is the only polling place for early voting by personal appearance for city voters residing in both Comal and Guadalupe counties.
The city has contracted with Comal County to provide election services, including early voting and runoff election day voting.
As of Friday, 106 voters have cast their ballots early.
For those unable to vote early, runoff election day is Saturday, June 18. Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, located at 2932 S IH Frontage Road.
The location is the only polling place on Election Day voting for city voters residing in both Comal and Guadalupe counties.
For more information about the election, visit https://www.co.comal.tx.us/elections.htm and https://www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/.
