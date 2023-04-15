Jim Wesson’s March 31 column continued his desires for equitable health care, whether it be a right or a privilege, by offering local help for the uninsured. Rest assured he is not the only one beating the drum addressing this ongoing, vexing problem. For example:
1. Nationally a group of doctors, frustrated with the impossible, inequitable maze of health care administration, formed Physicians for a National Health Program. PNHP is a single issue organization advocating a universal comprehensive single-payer national health program. Its membership has swollen to 20,000 and growing.
2. Locally a San Antonio start-up called LASO provides business customers a conduit to obtain health care on-demand, offering Urgent, Primary and Behavioral Health and Teen Therapy Services for a small monthly charge. LASO is not health insurance, charges no visit fees but provides nationwide virtual care. It can also help reduce medicine prices. LASO’s services are so encompassing that organizations as big as WalMart have enrolled its employees into its system.
For more information, visit these organizations’ websites.
